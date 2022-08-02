Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 31: Making Your Mental Health A Priority

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 31: Making Your Mental Health A Priority

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROSE BARRACKS , BY, GERMANY

    02.08.2022

    Audio by 1st Lt. Nancy Gomez 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Sgt. Mark Bruno and his guests 1st Sgt. McCarthy Philip, CH (Maj.) James Ward, and Capt. Denice Jones discuss the necessity of prioritizing a Soldier's mental health.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 12:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68477
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108799936.mp3
    Length: 00:40:17
    Year 2022
    Genre PODCAST
    Location: ROSE BARRACKS , BY, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 31: Making Your Mental Health A Priority, by 1LT Nancy Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Podcast
    2CR
    Kill Tank Radio
    Mark Bruno

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT