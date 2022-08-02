Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Sgt. Mark Bruno and his guests 1st Sgt. McCarthy Philip, CH (Maj.) James Ward, and Capt. Denice Jones discuss the necessity of prioritizing a Soldier's mental health.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 12:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:40:17
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|PODCAST
|Location:
|ROSE BARRACKS , BY, DE
This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 31: Making Your Mental Health A Priority, by 1LT Nancy Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
