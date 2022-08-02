Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Drop Episode. 7 - Estate Planning

    The Drop Episode. 7 - Estate Planning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    2nd Lt. Alexis Farmer and 1st Lt. John Morgan discuss a topic paramount to all guardsmen, readiness. More especially Estate Planning and why it's essential to our readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 09:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68471
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108799381.mp3
    Length: 00:08:21
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Drop Episode. 7 - Estate Planning, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WVANG
    130th AW
    The Drop
    Ep. 7
    Short Drop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT