    Pacific Pulse: February 8, 2022

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.07.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force and Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) kick-off of exercise Noble Fusion, defense officials from the U.S., Japan and Republic of Korea hold a call to discuss trilateral defense cooperation, and Soldiers at Camp Humphrey Army Base honor the sacrifice of four U.S. Army chaplains who gave their lives during the torpedo bombing of troopship Dorchester in February, 1943.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 19:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: February 8, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Japan
    Korea
    Camp Humphrey
    IndoPac
    Noble Fusion

