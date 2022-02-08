Pacific Pulse: February 8, 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68467" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force and Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) kick-off of exercise Noble Fusion, defense officials from the U.S., Japan and Republic of Korea hold a call to discuss trilateral defense cooperation, and Soldiers at Camp Humphrey Army Base honor the sacrifice of four U.S. Army chaplains who gave their lives during the torpedo bombing of troopship Dorchester in February, 1943.