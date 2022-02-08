Pacific Pulse: February 8, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force and Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) kick-off of exercise Noble Fusion, defense officials from the U.S., Japan and Republic of Korea hold a call to discuss trilateral defense cooperation, and Soldiers at Camp Humphrey Army Base honor the sacrifice of four U.S. Army chaplains who gave their lives during the torpedo bombing of troopship Dorchester in February, 1943.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 19:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68467
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108798807.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
