If you've seen or smelled smoke on Fort Stewart lately it's probably due to controlled burns. On this week's edition of the Marne Report Podcast we sit down with the Directorate of Public Works Forestry Branch to talk about the burn season and what we can expect in the coming weeks. Take a listen on iTunes and Spotify now and don't forget to follow Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Environmental across all social media platforms for daily burn updates.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 15:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68454
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108794129.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT