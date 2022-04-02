The Marne Report

If you've seen or smelled smoke on Fort Stewart lately it's probably due to controlled burns. On this week's edition of the Marne Report Podcast we sit down with the Directorate of Public Works Forestry Branch to talk about the burn season and what we can expect in the coming weeks. Take a listen on iTunes and Spotify now and don't forget to follow Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Environmental across all social media platforms for daily burn updates.