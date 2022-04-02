In this month’s Seagull, we hear from 102 IW Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Hirl in this month's Command Message. Jill Garvin, our Director of Psychological Health answers 5 Questions. We speak to Colonel and Doctor Melinda Sutton, Chief of Aerospace Medicine at the 102nd Intelligence Wing about her military story and we also have a segment about the Tuskegee Airmen that you won’t want to miss.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 08:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68450
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108793466.mp3
|Length:
|00:58:19
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 008 - February 2022, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT