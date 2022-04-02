Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 008 - February 2022

    102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 008 - February 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month’s Seagull, we hear from 102 IW Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Hirl in this month's Command Message. Jill Garvin, our Director of Psychological Health answers 5 Questions. We speak to Colonel and Doctor Melinda Sutton, Chief of Aerospace Medicine at the 102nd Intelligence Wing about her military story and we also have a segment about the Tuskegee Airmen that you won’t want to miss.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68450
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108793466.mp3
    Length: 00:58:19
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 008 - February 2022, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cape cod
    102nd Intelligence Wing
    command message
    Otis Air National Guard
    102iw
    seagull

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT