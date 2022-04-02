102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 008 - February 2022

In this month’s Seagull, we hear from 102 IW Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Hirl in this month's Command Message. Jill Garvin, our Director of Psychological Health answers 5 Questions. We speak to Colonel and Doctor Melinda Sutton, Chief of Aerospace Medicine at the 102nd Intelligence Wing about her military story and we also have a segment about the Tuskegee Airmen that you won’t want to miss.