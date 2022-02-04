Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20220204 AVN Radio News

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.04.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Air Force MSgt Julian Mendez talks about "Assist Training" at Aviano Air Base and how to sign up for training. The main focus of the training was on suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force Audio by A1C Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 04:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68449
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108793302.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Brooke Sorensen

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    AFN
    Aviano Air Base
    American Forces Network
    AFN Aviano
    Assist Training

