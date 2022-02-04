20220204 AVN Radio News

U.S. Air Force MSgt Julian Mendez talks about "Assist Training" at Aviano Air Base and how to sign up for training. The main focus of the training was on suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force Audio by A1C Brooke Sorensen)