U.S. Air Force MSgt Julian Mendez talks about "Assist Training" at Aviano Air Base and how to sign up for training. The main focus of the training was on suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force Audio by A1C Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 04:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68449
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108793302.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20220204 AVN Radio News, by A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
