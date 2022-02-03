Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Radio News 3 February 2022

    Air Force Radio News 3 February 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s Story: A Major Milestone for the Eagle Two

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 16:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68448
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108792172.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Genre News
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 3 February 2022, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Weapons System Evaluation Program
    Combat Archer Exercise
    Air Force Radio News
    AFRN
    F-15EX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT