Outpost Outspoken Episode 4

Host Mark Schauer talks with Yuma Proving Ground Metrology Branch Chief Savanna Silva about the importance of accurate measurement to the post's test mission and her devotion to inspiring the next generation of engineers. Schauer also visits with wildlife biologist Daniel Steward about Yuma Proving Ground's rich ecological diversity.