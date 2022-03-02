Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Outpost Outspoken Episode 4

    Outpost Outspoken Episode 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Audio by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Host Mark Schauer talks with Yuma Proving Ground Metrology Branch Chief Savanna Silva about the importance of accurate measurement to the post's test mission and her devotion to inspiring the next generation of engineers. Schauer also visits with wildlife biologist Daniel Steward about Yuma Proving Ground's rich ecological diversity.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 12:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68445
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108791533.mp3
    Length: 00:12:22
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outpost Outspoken Episode 4, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    Outpost Outspoken

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT