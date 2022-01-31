February is Black History Month and to celebrate and honor the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shape the nation we chatted with Master Sgt. Teko Robinson, Black History Month organizer for here and what Black History Month meant to him growing up.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 04:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68444
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108791205.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:55
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spit Fire Podcast - Black History Month with Master Sgt. Teko Robinson, by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT