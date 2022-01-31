Spit Fire Podcast - Black History Month with Master Sgt. Teko Robinson

February is Black History Month and to celebrate and honor the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shape the nation we chatted with Master Sgt. Teko Robinson, Black History Month organizer for here and what Black History Month meant to him growing up.