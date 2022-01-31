Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spit Fire Podcast - Black History Month with Master Sgt. Teko Robinson

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.31.2022

    Audio by Christopher Parr 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    February is Black History Month and to celebrate and honor the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shape the nation we chatted with Master Sgt. Teko Robinson, Black History Month organizer for here and what Black History Month meant to him growing up.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 04:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68444
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108791205.mp3
    Length: 00:08:55
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spit Fire Podcast - Black History Month with Master Sgt. Teko Robinson, by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing
    Legacy
    Red Tails
    Spit Fire Podcast

