In Japan, U.S. Marines execute Emergency Response Training while Airmen in Guam conduct a skill exchange with the Royal Australian Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 01:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68443
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108791064.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: February 04, 2022, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT