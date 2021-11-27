Voice of the Frontier, Episode 0001, Questions from the Field

The inaugural military intelligence podcast from Ft. Huachuca, home of the Intelligence Center of Excellence. Host: Colonel Christina Bembenek, Commandant of the Military Intelligence School. Guests: Lieutenant General Laura A. Potter, Army G2; Major General Michele H. Bredenkamp, Commander of the Intelligence Security Command; and Major General Anthony R. Hale, Commander of the Intelligence Center of Excellence. This episode will address questions from the field.