    Voice of the Frontier, Episode 0001, Questions from the Field

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2021

    Audio by Maj. Robin Cox 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    The inaugural military intelligence podcast from Ft. Huachuca, home of the Intelligence Center of Excellence. Host: Colonel Christina Bembenek, Commandant of the Military Intelligence School. Guests: Lieutenant General Laura A. Potter, Army G2; Major General Michele H. Bredenkamp, Commander of the Intelligence Security Command; and Major General Anthony R. Hale, Commander of the Intelligence Center of Excellence. This episode will address questions from the field.

