    Voice of the Frontier, Episode 003, Questions on the Minds of the NCO Corps

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Audio by Maj. Robin Cox 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    A discussion addressing questions on the minds of the NCO Corps. Host: Command Sergeant Major Jesse Townsend, Commandant of the Military Intelligence Non-commissioned Officer Academy. Guests: Command Sergeant Major Julie Guerra, Department of the Army G2 Sergeant Major; Command Sergeant Major William M. Rinehart, Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Command Sergeant Major; Sergeant Major Megan Hobbs, Office of the Chief of Military Intelligence (OCMI). Note: Due to technical problems the audio cut out after 18 mins. and will be resumed at a later time.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 16:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:18:20
