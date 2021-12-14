A discussion addressing questions on the minds of the NCO Corps. Host: Command Sergeant Major Jesse Townsend, Commandant of the Military Intelligence Non-commissioned Officer Academy. Guests: Command Sergeant Major Julie Guerra, Department of the Army G2 Sergeant Major; Command Sergeant Major William M. Rinehart, Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Command Sergeant Major; Sergeant Major Megan Hobbs, Office of the Chief of Military Intelligence (OCMI). Note: Due to technical problems the audio cut out after 18 mins. and will be resumed at a later time.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 16:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68436
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108790102.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:20
|Album
|Voice of the Frontier Podcast
|Track #
|3
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Voice of the Frontier, Episode 003, Questions on the Minds of the NCO Corps, by MAJ Robin Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT