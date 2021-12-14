Voice of the Frontier, Episode 003, Questions on the Minds of the NCO Corps

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68436" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

A discussion addressing questions on the minds of the NCO Corps. Host: Command Sergeant Major Jesse Townsend, Commandant of the Military Intelligence Non-commissioned Officer Academy. Guests: Command Sergeant Major Julie Guerra, Department of the Army G2 Sergeant Major; Command Sergeant Major William M. Rinehart, Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Command Sergeant Major; Sergeant Major Megan Hobbs, Office of the Chief of Military Intelligence (OCMI). Note: Due to technical problems the audio cut out after 18 mins. and will be resumed at a later time.