We have a new podcast, helping refuel your mind with positivity.
Director of Psychological Health Linda Schuh, LCSW, is spending the next 7 weeks discussing the 7 Habits of Highly Effective Airmen. This first week she discusses being proactive.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 14:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|68430
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108789849.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:31
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Positive Rotation - Episode 1, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT