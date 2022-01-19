Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Positive Rotation - Episode 1

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    We have a new podcast, helping refuel your mind with positivity.
    Director of Psychological Health Linda Schuh, LCSW, is spending the next 7 weeks discussing the 7 Habits of Highly Effective Airmen. This first week she discusses being proactive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 14:02
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 68430
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108789849.mp3
    Length: 00:26:31
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Positive Rotation - Episode 1, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    126arw
    126mdg

