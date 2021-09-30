DOD Special Needs Program - Preparing for Deployments

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68426" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Each deployment is different, and every family member may react differently to deployment. Being prepared can ease stress and help you look ahead to reunion and reintegration.



Featuring Melinda Manyx, policy and curriculum program manager, Military Civilian Transition Office with Karen Terry, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.