    DOD Special Needs Program - Preparing for Deployments

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Each deployment is different, and every family member may react differently to deployment. Being prepared can ease stress and help you look ahead to reunion and reintegration.

    Featuring Melinda Manyx, policy and curriculum program manager, Military Civilian Transition Office with Karen Terry, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 10:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68426
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108787991.mp3
    Length: 00:26:42
    Album DOD Special Needs Program
    Track # 12
    Year 2021
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    special needs
    deployment
    exceptional family member
    military onesource
    military civilian transition office
    EFMP & Me

