Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DOD Special Needs Program - Safety and Emergency Considerations

    DOD Special Needs Program - Safety and Emergency Considerations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn how to keep your family and your family member with special needs safe day-to-day, and how to prepare for unforeseen emergencies. This no-miss session helps you prepare and exercise safety and emergency plans.

    Scott Campbell, lieutenant colonel, U.S. Army, retired, parent advocate speaks to Karen Terry, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 10:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68425
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108787987.mp3
    Length: 00:35:05
    Album DOD Special Needs Program
    Track # 11
    Year 2021
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD Special Needs Program - Safety and Emergency Considerations, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    special needs
    exceptional family member
    military onesource
    emergency plan
    EFMP & Me
    safety plan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT