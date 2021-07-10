DOD Special Needs Program - Safety and Emergency Considerations

Learn how to keep your family and your family member with special needs safe day-to-day, and how to prepare for unforeseen emergencies. This no-miss session helps you prepare and exercise safety and emergency plans.



Scott Campbell, lieutenant colonel, U.S. Army, retired, parent advocate speaks to Karen Terry, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.