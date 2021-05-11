Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Special Needs Program - Building a Support System

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2021

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Starting out in military life, particularly with a special needs family member, can be overwhelming. Learn how to get started, overcome challenges, find and use available resources, and make connections that can last a lifetime.

    Erika Slaton, director for Military Community Support Programs, Military Community and Family Policy with Karen Terry, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 10:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68423
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108787984.mp3
    Length: 00:36:14
    Album DOD Special Needs Program
    Track # 9
    Year 2021
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    special needs
    exceptional family member
    support system
    military onesource
    military community and family policy
    EFMP & Me

