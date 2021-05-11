DOD Special Needs Program - Building a Support System

Starting out in military life, particularly with a special needs family member, can be overwhelming. Learn how to get started, overcome challenges, find and use available resources, and make connections that can last a lifetime.



Erika Slaton, director for Military Community Support Programs, Military Community and Family Policy with Karen Terry, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.