DOD Special Needs Program - Advocating for Yourself and Others

Learning to advocate for yourself takes time and practice. EFMP experts break down the process into simple steps. And we’ll share plenty of stories and tips to illustrate how you can become a great advocate.



Guest Rose Anderson, program analyst, Office of Military Family Readiness Policy, Children, Youth and Families speaks with Karen Terry, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.