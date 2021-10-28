DOD Special Needs Program - EFMP and the Medical Component

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68421" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

We discuss the medical component of EFMP, managing paperwork and keeping up with changes to ensure transitions flow smoothly. We’ll share tools that can help you organize and point you to resources for assistance.



Guest Rebecca Tucker, special needs manager, Office of the Surgeon General, United States Army with Karen Terry, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.