DOD Special Needs Program - Legal and Long-Term Financial Planning (Part 2)

Part 2 of Legal and Long-Term Financial Planning covers guardianship, conservatorship and long-term planning. This session introduces resources and information to help you manage and improve your financial and legal health.



Featuring Lt. Col. Graham Bernstein, associate deputy general counsel, Office of the Deputy General Counsel; Mr. Andy Cohen, director of the Office of Financial Readiness Special Needs; and Karen Terry, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.