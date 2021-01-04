EFMP families may face unique challenges and concerns during a PCS move. Our experts provide insight on smoothing the medical and education transitions that can arise, whether you’re moving to a new state or a new country.
Guests include Jenne Funk, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs; Evangeline Tennort, program analyst and TRICARE liaison with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs; and Karen Terry, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 09:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68417
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108787922.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:13
|Album
|DOD Special Needs Program
|Track #
|3
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, DOD Special Needs Program - Medical and Education Transitions of a PCS Move, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT