    DOD Special Needs Program - Medical and Education Transitions of a PCS Move

    DOD Special Needs Program - Medical and Education Transitions of a PCS Move

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    EFMP families may face unique challenges and concerns during a PCS move. Our experts provide insight on smoothing the medical and education transitions that can arise, whether you’re moving to a new state or a new country.

    Guests include Jenne Funk, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs; Evangeline Tennort, program analyst and TRICARE liaison with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs; and Karen Terry, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 09:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68417
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108787922.mp3
    Length: 00:19:13
    Album DOD Special Needs Program
    Track # 3
    Year 2021
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD Special Needs Program - Medical and Education Transitions of a PCS Move, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    pcs
    special needs
    education
    exceptional family member
    military onesource
    EFMP & Me

