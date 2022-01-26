Air Force Art Contest Spot

A 15 second spot for AFN Spangdahlem advertising the approach of the Air Force Art Contest.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 08:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|DE
