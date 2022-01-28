Get a Sign - Sn2Ep1 - 234th Army Band

In this episode of 'Get a Sign,' Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader, talks with Chief warrant officer (CW4) Ashley Alexander and 1st Sgt. Tasha Cruz from the 234th Oregon Army National Guard Band.



See what the 234th "Oregon's Own" is up to at: https://www.facebook.com/234thArmyBand/



U.S. Army National Guard Audio Engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)