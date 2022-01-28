Get a Sign - Sn2Ep1 - 234th Army Band

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode of 'Get a Sign,' Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader, talks with Chief warrant officer (CW4) Ashley Alexander and 1st Sgt. Tasha Cruz from the 234th Oregon Army National Guard Band.

    See what the 234th "Oregon's Own" is up to at: https://www.facebook.com/234thArmyBand/

    U.S. Army National Guard Audio Engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 15:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:18:50
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    TAGS

    Leadership
    234th Oregon Army National Guard Band

