Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 9, Part 1 (Colombia)

    Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 9, Part 1 (Colombia)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Audio by Michael Wimbish  

    U.S. Southern Command

    In this episode, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Turner, Chief of the SOUTHCOM Women, Peace and Security Program, talks with two senior enlisted leaders in the Colombia Army, Command Sgt. Maj. Consuelo Diaz and Command Sgt. Maj. Glidiam Olaya. (Part 1)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 11:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68401
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108786528.mp3
    Length: 00:21:24
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 9, Part 1 (Colombia), by Michael Wimbish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Colombia
    SOUTHCOM
    Women Peace and Security
    Breaking Barriers Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT