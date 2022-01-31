Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 9, Part 1 (Colombia)

In this episode, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Turner, Chief of the SOUTHCOM Women, Peace and Security Program, talks with two senior enlisted leaders in the Colombia Army, Command Sgt. Maj. Consuelo Diaz and Command Sgt. Maj. Glidiam Olaya. (Part 1)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 11:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68401
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108786528.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:24
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
