    Pacific Pulse: January 31 2022

    JAPAN

    01.30.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps began training with the Armed Forces of the Philippines as part of MAREX 2022, Air Forces from Australia, Japan and the U.S. prepare for exercise Cope North 22, and Assistant Secretary of Defense for INDO-Pacific Security, and Dr. Ely Ratner, held a phone call with Mongolia's Vice Minister of Defense B. Bayarmagni to commemorate 35 years of diplomatic relations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: January 31 2022, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Mongolia
    MAREX 22
    Cope North 22

