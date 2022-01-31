Pacific Pulse: January 31 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps began training with the Armed Forces of the Philippines as part of MAREX 2022, Air Forces from Australia, Japan and the U.S. prepare for exercise Cope North 22, and Assistant Secretary of Defense for INDO-Pacific Security, and Dr. Ely Ratner, held a phone call with Mongolia's Vice Minister of Defense B. Bayarmagni to commemorate 35 years of diplomatic relations.