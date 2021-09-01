Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021.09.01 Taco Tuesday Spot

    2021.09.01 Taco Tuesday Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    09.01.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Byrne 

    AFN Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN (September 1, 2021) Radio spot informing the Naval Support Activity, Bahrain community about Taco Tuesdays at the Oasis grill. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Sean Byrne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2022 05:44
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 68394
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108785533.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021.09.01 Taco Tuesday Spot, by PO3 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio Spot
    Taco Tuesday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT