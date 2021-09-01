MANAMA, BAHRAIN (September 1, 2021) Radio spot informing the Naval Support Activity, Bahrain community about Taco Tuesdays at the Oasis grill. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Sean Byrne)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2022 05:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|68394
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108785533.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021.09.01 Taco Tuesday Spot, by PO3 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT