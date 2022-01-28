Fires Strong Podcast Eps. 1

The Fires Strong Podcast is an official product of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill’s Public Affairs Office. Fires Strong is a monthly podcast focused on highlighting and discussing topics affecting Artillery Professionals.



In the first episode of the Fires Strong podcast, we interview Jay Khalifeh, Fort Sill’s Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) Manager. Jay talks about various ASAP programs and the Department of Defense initiative called, “Own your Limits”.