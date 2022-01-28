Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fires Strong Podcast Eps. 1

    Fires Strong Podcast Eps. 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Audio by Donald Herrick 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fires Strong Podcast is an official product of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill’s Public Affairs Office. Fires Strong is a monthly podcast focused on highlighting and discussing topics affecting Artillery Professionals.

    In the first episode of the Fires Strong podcast, we interview Jay Khalifeh, Fort Sill’s Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) Manager. Jay talks about various ASAP programs and the Department of Defense initiative called, “Own your Limits”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 14:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68391
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108784367.mp3
    Length: 00:27:58
    Artist Fort Sill Public Affairs
    Composer Fort Sill Public Affairs
    Conductor Fort Sill Public Affairs
    Album Fires Strong Podcast Eps. 1
    Track # Fi
    Disc # Fi
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fires Strong Podcast Eps. 1, by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Defense Artillery

    Field Artillery

    Fort Sill

    Fires Center of Excellence

    TAGS

    Air Defense Artillery
    Field Artillery
    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Fires Strong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT