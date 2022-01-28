On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast we chat with Capt. Kyla Nichols about the services offered through the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Tax Centers. If you're looking to maximize your return, you'll definitely want to set up an appointment to see them soon. Take a listen on iTunes and Spotify now!
