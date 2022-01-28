Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast we chat with Capt. Kyla Nichols about the services offered through the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Tax Centers. If you're looking to maximize your return, you'll definitely want to set up an appointment to see them soon. Take a listen on iTunes and Spotify now!

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 14:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68390
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108784244.mp3
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Tax Centers

