Sgt. Maj. Alexander Aguilastratt, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command liaison to Headquarters, Department of the Army, joins us to discuss his article series, "The Information Domain and Social Media." Topics discussed include adversarial use of social media to spread disinformation/misinformation and how to safely navigate and operate within the information domain.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 12:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68386
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108783963.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:37
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 15: The Information Domain and Social Media, by SSG Jarred Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
