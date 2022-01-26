Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 15: The Information Domain and Social Media

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jarred Woods 

    The NCO Journal

    Sgt. Maj. Alexander Aguilastratt, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command liaison to Headquarters, Department of the Army, joins us to discuss his article series, "The Information Domain and Social Media." Topics discussed include adversarial use of social media to spread disinformation/misinformation and how to safely navigate and operate within the information domain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 12:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68386
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108783963.mp3
    Length: 00:43:37
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    social media
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
    padcast
    information domain

