Belvoir In The Know - Episode 16

In this episode of the Belvoir In The Know Podcast, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander and Command Sergeant Major introduce the Garrison's new Housing Ombudsman, Ms. Alicia Luster.
All Fort Belvoir residents are encouraged to reach out to Ms. Luster if they have housing concerns. She can be reached at her office number, 571-515-2055 or the Housing Hotline number, 571-259-9867.
For housing resources, visit the Housing Resident Portal at home.army.mil/belvoir.
