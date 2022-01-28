Belvoir In The Know - Episode 16

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68385" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of the Belvoir In The Know Podcast, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander and Command Sergeant Major introduce the Garrison's new Housing Ombudsman, Ms. Alicia Luster.



All Fort Belvoir residents are encouraged to reach out to Ms. Luster if they have housing concerns. She can be reached at her office number, 571-515-2055 or the Housing Hotline number, 571-259-9867.



For housing resources, visit the Housing Resident Portal at home.army.mil/belvoir.