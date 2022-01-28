Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Belvoir In The Know - Episode 16

    Belvoir In The Know - Episode 16

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Audio by Eliza Cantrell 

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    In this episode of the Belvoir In The Know Podcast, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander and Command Sergeant Major introduce the Garrison's new Housing Ombudsman, Ms. Alicia Luster.

    All Fort Belvoir residents are encouraged to reach out to Ms. Luster if they have housing concerns. She can be reached at her office number, 571-515-2055 or the Housing Hotline number, 571-259-9867.

    For housing resources, visit the Housing Resident Portal at home.army.mil/belvoir.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 11:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68385
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108783936.mp3
    Length: 00:07:58
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belvoir In The Know - Episode 16, by Eliza Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Belvoir
    Fort Belvoir Housing
    Belvoir Housing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT