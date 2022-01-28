Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 008 - King of Diamonds, Ace of Mentors

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Myers, the Air National Guard’s Command First Sergeant and first sergeant functional area manager, and Staff Sgt. Michelle Princi, an all source intelligence analyst with the 102nd Operations Support Squadron, shared their experiences with mentorship and how it has ultimately shaped their careers.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 11:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68384
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108783934.mp3
    Length: 00:46:49
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 008 - King of Diamonds, Ace of Mentors, by A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ang
    102 iw
    chevrons
    enlisted professional development
    team 13
    1st sgt fam

