Chevrons - Ep 008 - King of Diamonds, Ace of Mentors

Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Myers, the Air National Guard’s Command First Sergeant and first sergeant functional area manager, and Staff Sgt. Michelle Princi, an all source intelligence analyst with the 102nd Operations Support Squadron, shared their experiences with mentorship and how it has ultimately shaped their careers.