Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Craft Beer Tasting

    Craft Beer Tasting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.18.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    30 second radio spot for Club Eifel's "Craft Beer Tasting" event

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 02:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68379
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108783191.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist cc
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Craft Beer Tasting, by A1C Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem
    DMA
    Air Force
    AFN Europe
    A1C Christopher Chen
    Club Eifel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT