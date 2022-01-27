Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 31: From Canada to Korea

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 31: From Canada to Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Maj. Fred Dequina was given a unique question not often asked of Soldiers -- would you like to work in Canada? On this episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast we talk to Maj. Dequina about his experience working with the Canadian military, how he makes fitness his passion, and what he does as the 19th ESC G4.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:23:53
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 31: From Canada to Korea, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    podcast
    19th ESC
    Team19
    Every Soldier Counts

