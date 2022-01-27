Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 31: From Canada to Korea

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Fred Dequina was given a unique question not often asked of Soldiers -- would you like to work in Canada? On this episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast we talk to Maj. Dequina about his experience working with the Canadian military, how he makes fitness his passion, and what he does as the 19th ESC G4.



Subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts Podcast so you don't miss a single episode!