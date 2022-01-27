Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 31: From Canada to Korea

Maj. Fred Dequina was given a unique question not often asked of Soldiers -- would you like to work in Canada? On this episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast we talk to Maj. Dequina about his experience working with the Canadian military, how he makes fitness his passion, and what he does as the 19th ESC G4.
01.27.2022
|01.27.2022 16:08
|Newscasts
|68360
|2201/DOD_108781444.mp3
00:23:53
KR
|3
|0
|0
|19
