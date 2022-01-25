Today's Story: Farewell to a Tuskegee Airman
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 10:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68346
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108778200.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|40
This work, Air Force Radio News 25 January 2022, by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT