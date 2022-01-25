The Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the United States participate in a video teleconference meeting while U.S. Navy Divers and The Republic of Korea Navy Divers take part in a multinational underwater repair exercise.
|01.24.2022
|01.24.2022 18:56
|Newscasts
|68343
|2201/DOD_108777318.mp3
|00:01:00
|2022
|JP
|6
|0
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: January 25, 2022, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
