    Pacific Pulse: January 25, 2022

    JAPAN

    01.24.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    The Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the United States participate in a video teleconference meeting while U.S. Navy Divers and The Republic of Korea Navy Divers take part in a multinational underwater repair exercise.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 18:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68343
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108777318.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Location: JP
    TAGS

    Japan
    Guam
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Prime Minister of Japan
    The Republic of Korea Navy

