Marine Minute: Financial Review

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68337" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

M LANCE CORPORAL JOSEPH COOPER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



NOW THAT THE HOLIDAYS ARE OVER,IT’S IMPORTANT FOR MARINES TO START OFF THE NEW YEAR RIGHT. AFTER LOTS OF TRAVEL AND TRADING GIFTS MARINES MAY FIND THAT REVIEWING THEIR FINANCES WILL FIT RIGHT IN WITH THEIR NEW YEARS RESULOTIONS.



TO START, MAKE SURE YOU ARE MAXIMIZING YOUR SAVINGS CONTRIBUTIONS BY TAKING ADVANTAGE OF ANY AVAILABLE TAX DEDUCTIONS THIS TAX SEASON. MARINES CAN ALSO CONSIDER A ROTH CONVERSION TO INCREASE THE AMOUNT OF MONEY YOU CAN SAVE.



LIFE CAN SOMETIMES PRESENT NEW CHALLENGES THAT MAY AFFECT YOUR FINANCIAL SITUATION. THE MARINE CORPS HAS DESIGNATED THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL EVENTS AS FINANCIAL EDUCATION ACTION POINTS THAT REQUIRE MEETING WITH A PERSONAL FINANCIAL MANAGER. THESE EVENTS INCLUDE CHECKING IN TO A NEW DUTY STATION,PROMOTION, MARRIAGE AND THE BIRTH OFYOUR FIRST CHILD.



FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, VISIT YOUR BASE’S M-C-C-S FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT WEBSITE OR SPEAK WITH A FINANCIAL COUNSELOR.



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE.FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL