Lessons Learned: Episode 5 - Lt. Col. Liann Brenneman

Lt. Col. Liann Brenneman epitomizes the concept of the citizen-Soldier. As a traditional Soldier, she balances a busy civilian career along with her part-time military position in the Wyoming Army National Guard. Listen to find out what lessons Liann has learned throughout her career.
|01.01.2022
|01.20.2022 13:41
|Newscasts
|68327
|2201/DOD_108772835.mp3
|00:38:04
|2022
|Blues
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|0
|0
|0
