Lessons Learned: Episode 5 - Lt. Col. Liann Brenneman

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68327" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. Liann Brenneman epitomizes the concept of the citizen-Soldier. As a traditional Soldier, she balances a busy civilian career along with her part-time military position in the Wyoming Army National Guard. Listen to find out what lessons Liann has learned throughout her career.