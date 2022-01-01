Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lessons Learned: Episode 5 - Lt. Col. Liann Brenneman

    Lessons Learned: Episode 5 - Lt. Col. Liann Brenneman

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Audio by Alyssa Hinckley 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Lt. Col. Liann Brenneman epitomizes the concept of the citizen-Soldier. As a traditional Soldier, she balances a busy civilian career along with her part-time military position in the Wyoming Army National Guard. Listen to find out what lessons Liann has learned throughout her career.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 13:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68327
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108772835.mp3
    Length: 00:38:04
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lessons Learned: Episode 5 - Lt. Col. Liann Brenneman, by Alyssa Hinckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Lessons Learned

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT