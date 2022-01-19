Tests only measure what a student know, right? What if we told you that tests can be dynamic, be part of the learning process, and be built to help, not hurt, students? In the first part of this topic, we are going to run down the many types of assessments that can be administered. We will discuss what categories the Scholastic Assessment Test, the Virginia Standards of Learning, and the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery fall under.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 11:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68326
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108772809.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:33
|Artist
|SFX Producer
|Genre
|Everyday
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 6: This is Only a Test- Part 1, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT