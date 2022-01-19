Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 6: This is Only a Test- Part 1

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    Tests only measure what a student know, right? What if we told you that tests can be dynamic, be part of the learning process, and be built to help, not hurt, students? In the first part of this topic, we are going to run down the many types of assessments that can be administered. We will discuss what categories the Scholastic Assessment Test, the Virginia Standards of Learning, and the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery fall under.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 6: This is Only a Test- Part 1, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

