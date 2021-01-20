Pacific Pulse: January 20, 2021

On this Pacific Pulse, A bilateral collaboration of U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members conducted an annual New Year’s Jump exercise at Camp Narashino, Alaska National Guard Provides Emergency Assistance to Yakutat, and Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Essex Amphibious Ready Group Wrap Up Joint Operations in the South China Sea.