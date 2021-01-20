Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: January 20, 2021

    JAPAN

    01.19.2022

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, A bilateral collaboration of U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members conducted an annual New Year’s Jump exercise at Camp Narashino, Alaska National Guard Provides Emergency Assistance to Yakutat, and Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Essex Amphibious Ready Group Wrap Up Joint Operations in the South China Sea.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 23:12
    Location: JP
    This work, Pacific Pulse: January 20, 2021, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

