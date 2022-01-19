Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep1 - Jason Gardner (Echelon Front)

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, Chaplain (Lt. Col) Scott interviews Jason Gardner. Jason is a former U.S. Navy SEAL combat leader and a leadership instructor and speaker with Echelon Front, a leadership consulting firm. Jason retired in 2019 after nearly three decades in the SEAL Teams with nine deployments across the globe, including Somalia, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He has experience at every leadership level, from a front-line SEAL sniper to the SEAL Team FIVE Command Master Chief. Additionally, he served as a lead instructor for Naval Special Warfare Group One Training Detachment. He created and implemented realistic and challenging special operations combat training to prepare SEAL units for the real-world battlefield. He is the recipient of the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, and numerous other awards and decorations.

    He will be the keynote speaker for the Oregon Army National Guard Association annual meeting in April 2022.

    (U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    #leadership
    #resiliancy
    #NavySEAL

