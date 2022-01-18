The Contracting Experience - Episode 34: Accelerating Commander’s Initiatives – Kimberly Norman and Barbaralee Mariano Kelleher

This episode features Air Force Materiel Command's Commander's Initiatives Group Director Kimberly Norman, and Procurement Analyst Barbaralee Mariano Kelleher, who discuss the AFMC CDX office and how it is accelerating innovation initiatives. They talk about what CDX’s mission is and the progress that has been made through the AFMC We Need initiative. In addition, the ladies share how the AFMC workforce can engage with CDX to get additional resources and help solve problems out in the field.
Acronyms:
AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
