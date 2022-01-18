Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 34: Accelerating Commander’s Initiatives – Kimberly Norman and Barbaralee Mariano Kelleher

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 34: Accelerating Commander’s Initiatives – Kimberly Norman and Barbaralee Mariano Kelleher

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This episode features Air Force Materiel Command's Commander's Initiatives Group Director Kimberly Norman, and Procurement Analyst Barbaralee Mariano Kelleher, who discuss the AFMC CDX office and how it is accelerating innovation initiatives. They talk about what CDX’s mission is and the progress that has been made through the AFMC We Need initiative. In addition, the ladies share how the AFMC workforce can engage with CDX to get additional resources and help solve problems out in the field.

    Acronyms:
    AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 11:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68311
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108769943.mp3
    Length: 00:24:21
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 25

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 34: Accelerating Commander’s Initiatives – Kimberly Norman and Barbaralee Mariano Kelleher, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    AFMC
    The Contracting Experience

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT