    Radio News ROM Support for Airmen

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.11.2022

    Audio by Airman Raya Feltner 

    AFN Aviano

    ROM restrictions can make it difficult for quarantined airmen to access the food and resources they need. First Sergeant Shae Lamonica gives more insight on how to support these individuals placed on a restriction of movement status.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 07:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
