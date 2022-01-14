Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 007 - January 2022

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month’s Seagull Colonel Nicole Ivers, Commander of the 102nd Mission Support Group has a great message for getting your new year started on the right foot! We also have 5 Questions with our very own Public Health office as they answer some of the most popular questions relating to the pandemic - we talk boosters, symptoms, and COVID testing. We also hear from the Airman and Family Readiness team as they talk about the great things they do for our Airmen and their families. We also get a bit of history about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. - and a call for giving back during the National Day of Service in his name that occurs this month. All of that as well as a quick teaser from this month's chevrons podcast.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 12:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68303
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108767812.mp3
    Length: 00:30:01
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    TAGS

    cape cod
    102nd Intelligence Wing
    command message
    Otis Air National Guard
    102iw
    seagull

