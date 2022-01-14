102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 007 - January 2022

In this month’s Seagull Colonel Nicole Ivers, Commander of the 102nd Mission Support Group has a great message for getting your new year started on the right foot! We also have 5 Questions with our very own Public Health office as they answer some of the most popular questions relating to the pandemic - we talk boosters, symptoms, and COVID testing. We also hear from the Airman and Family Readiness team as they talk about the great things they do for our Airmen and their families. We also get a bit of history about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. - and a call for giving back during the National Day of Service in his name that occurs this month. All of that as well as a quick teaser from this month's chevrons podcast.