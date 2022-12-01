The NCO Journal Podcast Episode 14: Project Athena in Action

Sgt. Maj. Craig Collins, sergeant major for the Department of Curriculum Development at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, joins us to discuss his recent article "Project Athena in Action." Among the topics discussed are what Project Athena is, and how it can develop more self-aware leaders.