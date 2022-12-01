Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The NCO Journal Podcast Episode 14: Project Athena in Action

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jarred Woods 

    The NCO Journal

    Sgt. Maj. Craig Collins, sergeant major for the Department of Curriculum Development at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, joins us to discuss his recent article "Project Athena in Action." Among the topics discussed are what Project Athena is, and how it can develop more self-aware leaders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 14:11
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    leaders
    NCO
    leader development
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    NCO Journal
    NCO Professional Development
    Army University Press
    NCO Leadership Center of Excellence
    Project Athena

