    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 86 What's in your car's emergency kit?

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    The weather outside could be frightful and preparedness may not make it delightful, but it can make it bearable. So, what’s in your car’s emergency kit for winter travel? Learn some tips during this podcast episode.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 16:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68294
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108766688.mp3
    Length: 00:06:37
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 86 What's in your car's emergency kit?, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ReadyArmy #Preparedness

