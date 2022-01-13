Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 86 What's in your car's emergency kit?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68294" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The weather outside could be frightful and preparedness may not make it delightful, but it can make it bearable. So, what’s in your car’s emergency kit for winter travel? Learn some tips during this podcast episode.