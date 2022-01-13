Kill Tank Radio - Episode 30: Goal Setting 101

Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Sgt. Mark Bruno sits down with Mr. Darren Koehler, Capt. Brian Ryu and Staff Sgt. Alexander Smith to discuss goal setting. They discuss topics like what is considered an effective goal, motivation vs commitment, and how to plan and achieve a goal.