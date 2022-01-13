Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 30: Goal Setting 101

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 30: Goal Setting 101

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    01.13.2022

    Audio by 1st Lt. Nancy Gomez 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Sgt. Mark Bruno sits down with Mr. Darren Koehler, Capt. Brian Ryu and Staff Sgt. Alexander Smith to discuss goal setting. They discuss topics like what is considered an effective goal, motivation vs commitment, and how to plan and achieve a goal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 14:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68288
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108766137.mp3
    Length: 00:43:15
    Year 2022
    Genre PODCAST
    Location: ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 17

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 30: Goal Setting 101, by 1LT Nancy Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    LPD
    2CR
    goal setting
    Kill Tank Radio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT