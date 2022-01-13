The Marne Report

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68285" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

If you’re looking to reduce your carbon footprint in the New Year, check out the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Commuter Enterprise ride share program! On this week’s edition of The Marne Report, Charles Woodward from the Installation Safety Office tells us all about the program and how to get signed up.