Roll Call - Episode #40

126th Air Refueling Wing commander, Col. Tom Jackson, and wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Christina Rizzo, look back at the year past and what's ahead for the wing. Plus, learn the latest on KC-46.



Learn how you can take advantage of free child care during drill, by calling 618-256-8156. https://bit.ly/3FoD7OC



Personal Financial Counselors:

Drew Weckbach – 314-307-3300 pfc.mo.nosc@zeiders.com



Jonathan Bracewell – 618-304-7311 pfc.scott.usaf@zeiders.com



126th Mentorship:

Linktr.ee/126ARWMentorship



126th ARW:

Linktr.ee/126ARW