Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Roll Call - Episode #40

    Roll Call - Episode #40

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    126th Air Refueling Wing commander, Col. Tom Jackson, and wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Christina Rizzo, look back at the year past and what's ahead for the wing. Plus, learn the latest on KC-46.

    Learn how you can take advantage of free child care during drill, by calling 618-256-8156. https://bit.ly/3FoD7OC

    Personal Financial Counselors:
    Drew Weckbach – 314-307-3300 pfc.mo.nosc@zeiders.com

    Jonathan Bracewell – 618-304-7311 pfc.scott.usaf@zeiders.com

    126th Mentorship:
    Linktr.ee/126ARWMentorship

    126th ARW:
    Linktr.ee/126ARW

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 10:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68284
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108765121.mp3
    Length: 00:53:26
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #40, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    126ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT