U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Operations in Hawaii while U.S. Airmen assigned to the 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron performed N95 Mask Fit tests.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 00:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68283
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108764307.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: January 14, 2022, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT