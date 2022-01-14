Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: January 14, 2022

    JAPAN

    01.13.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Operations in Hawaii while U.S. Airmen assigned to the 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron performed N95 Mask Fit tests.

