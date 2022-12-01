Thirteen Ways to Lead - Episode 1: Leading by Example

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68274" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams speaks to Chief Master Sgt. (ret) Kaleth O. Wright, the 18th Command Chief of the Air Force on what it means to lead by example, and to always do the right thing. Thirteen Ways to Lead is an in-depth look at the leadership principals of Air National Guard’s 13th Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams.