The High Ground - Episode 14 - Army Space and Missile Defense School

The High Ground podcast - Episode 14 - Host Ronald "Beetle" Bailey and Mikayla Mast highlight the Army’s Space and Missile Defense School. School’s Director, Daryl Breitbach, talks about the school’s mission and relevance on the modern Multi-Domain battlefield. Later, four different Division Chiefs and Course Managers including: Robert Marquez, Brett Witherill, Dustin Lee, and Kale Murray provide a behind-the-scenes look at how courses are taught, what it takes to be an instructor at the SMD School, and how their training is kept relevant amid the rapid advances in technology and adversary capability. All the while dispelling some of the more common myths and misconceptions they hear from students and others about Army Space and the School itself. Released January 11, 2022. Produced by Ronald Bailey.